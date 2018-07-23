Kerala Govt not against spl court in Dileep case

Covai Post Network

Kochi: The Kerala Government is not against the abused actor seeking a woman judge to hear the case against actor Dileep and others in the abduction case.

The government in an affidavit told Kerala High Court that even a special court could hear the case which was getting delayed due to Dileep filing series of petitions.

The government said this while responding to the High Court seeking its response in the matter.

The victim had moved a petition seeking a woman judge after the trial court rejected her demand, citing shortage of woman judges.

Dileep is on bail after remaining in jail for nearly three months in connection with the case involving her abduction and abuse by hired goondas in February last year.