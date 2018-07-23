23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday
- Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
- JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
- Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
- MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
- UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
- Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
- After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
- Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
- Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
- BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Kerala Govt not against spl court in Dileep case
July 23, 2018
Kochi: The Kerala Government is not against the abused actor seeking a woman judge to hear the case against actor Dileep and others in the abduction case.
The government in an affidavit told Kerala High Court that even a special court could hear the case which was getting delayed due to Dileep filing series of petitions.
The government said this while responding to the High Court seeking its response in the matter.
The victim had moved a petition seeking a woman judge after the trial court rejected her demand, citing shortage of woman judges.
Dileep is on bail after remaining in jail for nearly three months in connection with the case involving her abduction and abuse by hired goondas in February last year.