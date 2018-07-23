  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
  • JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
  • Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
  • MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
  • UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
  • Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
  • After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
  • Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
  • Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
  • BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Travel

Kerala News

Kerala HC grants bail to priest

Covai Post Network

July 23, 2018

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Christian priest Fr. Johnson V Mathew, arrested for allegedly abusing a woman sexually at Pathanamthitta district.

The court directed the priest, third accused in the case, to surrender his passport to the investigation team, report to the police twice a week, not to enter the limits of the police station where the victim resides. The second accused in the case, Job Mathew, is likely to seek bail from high court soon.

A Tiruvalla court in Pathanamthitta had recently rejected the bail plea of the two priests.

Two other priests (first and fourth accused), accused in the case, have moved the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail. The first and fourth accused have moved supreme court seeking anticipatory bail.

The incident came to light after an audio clip of the purported conversation of the victim’s husband with a church official about the alleged sexual assault of his wife by the priests was circulated on social media.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿