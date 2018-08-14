Kerala not to have official Onam celebrations

Covai Post Network

Kozhikode: The harvest festival of Onam would not be celebrated by the government in view of the crises faced by the state due monsoonal rains, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today.

The amount allocated for different departments for the celebrations would be used for filling the losses suffered by the State, he told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.

Government employees should contribute two days of salary towards the relief fund, he said.

A total of 38 people had died, four were missing, 2,000 houses damaged and 10,000 km road damaged. There were 215 landslides during this monsoon.

The Government would need at least Rs 8,316 crore to meet the losses, Pinarayi added.