  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
12 Aug 2018, Edition - 1125, Sunday

FLASH NEWS:

  • India is emerging as a hub for startups. Our country is moving in the right direction: PM Modi at IIT Bombay convocation
  • Tharoor had courted a controversy by claiming that PM Modi could wear all kinds of headgear, but not Muslim skull cap.
  • Heavy downpour transformed roads into rivers in France; massive damage caused in China due to heavy rains
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas, leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is also with him. They were supposed to land at Kattappana in Idukki but were forced to move to Wayanad due to bad weather conditions
Travel

Kerala News

Kerala police gather evidence against rape accused Bishop

Covai Post Network

August 12, 2018

Kochi: Kerala police has gathered strong evidences against Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal in connection with the alleged rape of a nun.

Some nuns at Missionary of Jesus at Jalandhar have given statement against the Bishop.

They narrated their bad experiences with him during the programme started by the bishop in 2014 for the benefit of the nuns.

According to them, he used to summon them to his room one by one even at midnight in the name of prayer.

This prayer programme was stopped after it kicked up controversy leading to the intervention of the top church leaders, media reports said.

Six nuns including the Mother General gave statement to the police. Out of them four deposed against the bishop.

Four priests have also given statement.

There are reports of a woman withdrawing her complaint lodged against the nun whom the police had questioned the other day in Delhi.

The woman had lodged the complaint in the beginning, when the case against the bishop surfaced after a nun accused him of raping her 13 times in a convent in Kuravilangad in Kottayam where she was posted

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿