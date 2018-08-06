06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
- PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
- Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
- BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
- Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
- Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
- DMK president M. Karunanidhi continues to undergo treatment in Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital
- The death toll in Sunday’s earthquake in Indonesia that jolted Bali and Lombok islands has increased to 82
- A Communist Party of India-Marxist member has been allegedly killed by the BJP member in Kerala
Kerala priest arrested for threatening to assassinate President
www.bfirst.in
Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Kerala, a priest has been taken into custody for threatening to assassinate him.
The priest identified as Jayaraman threatened to bomb St Thomas College where the president is scheduled to participate in a programme on Monday.
Jayaraman called up the police control room and issued threats, reports India.com. However, the priest appeared to be oblivious to the threats he issued. For, when the police traced him and took him to the custody, they learnt that he had called them in an inebriated condition and he had forgotten everything, the next day.
The president is on a three-day visit to Kerala where he is expected to inaugurate golden jubilee celebrations of Kerala Legislative Assembly.
SOURCE : http://www.bfirst.in/category/nation/kerala-priest-arrested-for-threatening-to-assassinate-president–506712