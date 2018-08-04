  • Download mobile app

04 Aug 2018

Kerala News

Knife-wielding man wanting to meet Pinarayi held in Delhi

Covai Post Network

August 4, 2018

Kochi: A knife-wielding mentally disturbed middle-aged man Vimalraj was arrested by Delhi police for trying to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi.

A native of Alappuzha, he was nabbed at Kerala House when he told securitymen that he wanted to meet the Chief Minister to tell him his problems.

He said he had met Pinarayi in Thiruvananthapuram earlier and wanted to know the status of his application. The security officials grew suspicious over his body language and gestures.

Asked about his bonafides, he said he wanted to meet Pinarayi and immediately took out a knife from his bag and said he wanted to end his own life.

The Chief Minister was getting ready to go for the CPM politburo meeting. Pinarayi had received threats in the past, including from an RSS supporter, Krishnakumar Nair, of West Asia and rightist Vijesh Kumar of Kannur. Nair had apologised later.

