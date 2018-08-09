  • Download mobile app

09 Aug 2018, Edition - 1122, Thursday

Kochi airport operations suspended for over two hours

Covai Post Network

August 9, 2018

Kochi: Air services from Nedumbassery airport were suspended for a few hours to preempt any crisis situation after Idukki and Idamalayar dams were opened today.

Operations from the airport were stopped at 1.10 pm after water came up to the boundary walls of the airport around which there is a deep trench to carry flood water to the sea.

This canal was set up after water entered the airport breaching Chengalthodu, a tributary of State’s longest river Periyar in 2013.

No aircraft was allowed to land or take off from 1.10 pm to 3.05 pm.

About two hours were taken by the authorities to assess the situation before taking a decision to resume operations at 3.05 pm.

The Periyar, menacingly breached its banks in Aluva after water was released from Idamalayar dam early in the morning.

Around noon, Idukki dam also lifted its shutter to discharge water making things problematic. The help desk number of the airport is 0484 3053500.

