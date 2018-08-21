Kochi airport plans to resume operations from August 26

Covai Post Network

Kochi: The CIAL at Nedumbsssey is gearing up to begin operations from August 26.

Cleaning of the terminals was on at war footing.

Dewatering of runway, parking bay taxi way has been completed. Minor repairs are needed to make the runway safe for operation. This will be completed in two days.

The lights for night landing are being checked.

For emergency, people can contact +919072604004, +919072604006, +919072604007, +919072604008