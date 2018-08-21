21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday
- Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
- J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
- Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
- SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
- Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
- Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies ‘jhappi’ to Pakistan Army Chief, invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bus trip
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for special Assembly session to discuss Kerala floods
- 11 dead in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district. 5-year-old is the only survivor of the tragedy
- A bus carrying devotees of the Machail yatra met an accident killing all 11 – which included a minor
Kochi airport plans to resume operations from August 26
Covai Post Network
August 21, 2018
Kochi: The CIAL at Nedumbsssey is gearing up to begin operations from August 26.
Cleaning of the terminals was on at war footing.
Dewatering of runway, parking bay taxi way has been completed. Minor repairs are needed to make the runway safe for operation. This will be completed in two days.
The lights for night landing are being checked.
For emergency, people can contact +919072604004, +919072604006, +919072604007, +919072604008