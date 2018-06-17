Kochi Metro Rail turns one; celebrations mark the first anniversary

Covai Post Network

Kochi: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is one year old and a grand celebration was organised to mark the occasion at Edapally station today.

It was the Prime Minister who inaugurated the Metro on this day last year even as the service was opened to the public two days later on June 19.

The service began one hour ahead of schedule on the special day.

A huge cake was cut on the occasion attended by KMRl Managing Director A P M Mohammed Hanish, K V Thomas, MP, MLAs Hibi Eden, M Swaraj, Anwar Sadath and others.

A magic show was staged on the occasion. Metro users would be issued lucky coupon today and tomorrow.

KMRL would also offer discount on Kochi One Card issued for regular travellers. The discount would be available until June 30 while it would offer free travel on June 19.

Speaking to the media, Hanish said that the final reach up to Pettah in Tripunithura from Maharaja’s college ground would be commissioned in one year.

He said work on new phases to IT hub of Kakkanad and CIAL airport in Angamali would begin soon.