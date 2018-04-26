KSRTC employees who are on long leave will be sent out, says new MD

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: The new Managing Director of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, Tomin Thachankary, on Thursday said he would take tough steps to revive the ailing corporation.

“Those who are on long leave will be sent out,” he said, while addressing the staff members at Kannur depot.

“Thirty percent of the staff in KSRTC are like dead wood and unfit for the organisation,” he said and added that he would not allow any staff member to interfere in his work.