21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Sri Lalji Tandon has been appointed as the new governor of Bihar
  • 3 more people arrested by ATS in Aurangabad in connection to Sachin Andure
  • Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir
  • London Court denies bail to Dawood’s aide Jabir Moti
  • Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
  • Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
  • SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
  • Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
  • Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Kerala News

Lulu fires cashier for ‘insensitive’ comments

Covai Post Network

August 21, 2018

KOCHI: A man from Kerala, working at Lulu super market in Oman, was fired from his job for his comments on social media.

According to sources, Rahul C. Palayattu, a cashier in the super market at Bousher, was handed over the termination letter by the management on Monday.

The company’s action follows Rahul’s comment on Facebook that even condoms too could be sent to various relief camps in addition to sanitary napkins and other materials.

“This is to inform you that we have terminated you from services with immediate effect because of your highly insensitive and derogatory comments on social media with regard to the current flood situation in Kerala,” the letter said.

Rahul has since apologised claiming that he was in a state of intoxication when he posted the comment. “I apologise to everyone in Kerala. Because of my foolishness, a mistake has happened on my behalf. I request everyone to forgive me,” he said.

The Managing Director of Lulu, Yousuf Ali, has already donated 9.23 million UAE Dirhams for relief and rehabilitation works.

