  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
  • Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
  • SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
  • Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
  • Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
  • A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
  • Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
  • J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Travel

Kerala News

Mediapersons roughed up by church security outside Jalandhar bishop’s house

Covai Post Network

August 13, 2018

Kozhikode: In a dramatic development, media persons were roughed up at Bishop’s ouse in Jalandhar late in the evening

The private security guarding the house used violence against cameraman of a tv channel and some of them were kept captive on the premises.

The security men locked the gates after some of mediapersons entered the premises.

This happened in the presence of Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court today said the police was empowered to arrest the bishop if there were strong evidences against him in the sexual abuse case of a nun.

It said there was no need for the special police team to get nod from higher officials.

The court said this while responding to a petition seeking the bishop's arrest and a court-monitored probe filed by a Catholic outfit Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement of Pala.

It expressed concern that the bishop was continuing with his religious duties and functions in spite of facing serious charges.
The court rejected the petition and directed police to act if there was enough proof against bishop.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿