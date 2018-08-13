Mediapersons roughed up by church security outside Jalandhar bishop’s house

Covai Post Network

Kozhikode: In a dramatic development, media persons were roughed up at Bishop’s ouse in Jalandhar late in the evening

The private security guarding the house used violence against cameraman of a tv channel and some of them were kept captive on the premises.

The security men locked the gates after some of mediapersons entered the premises.

This happened in the presence of Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court today said the police was empowered to arrest the bishop if there were strong evidences against him in the sexual abuse case of a nun.

It said there was no need for the special police team to get nod from higher officials.

The court said this while responding to a petition seeking the bishop's arrest and a court-monitored probe filed by a Catholic outfit Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement of Pala.

It expressed concern that the bishop was continuing with his religious duties and functions in spite of facing serious charges.

The court rejected the petition and directed police to act if there was enough proof against bishop.