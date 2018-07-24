Meesha has hurt Hindu sentiments: NSS

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: The Nair Service Society (NSS) has slammed writer-author Hareesh for hurting the sentiments of Hindu women in his novel Meesha.

Taking the Sangh Parivar’s side, the NSS said the book was an insult to the religion.

“The response would have been something else if a novel was written against any other religion,” NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair said.

“This is complete misuse of freedom of expression to test the tolerance level of Hindu women. The book has hurt Hindu sentiments and has brought shame to the State. It has only helped some political parties and outfits to exploit the situation,” he added.

Nair demanded an apology from the writer. “If he doesn’t the situation will turn ugly,” he said.

Sukumaran Nair’s statement assumes significance as the NSS has always toed the line of Left parties and the Congress. His current stand has brought cheers in the BJP camp and at the same time has sent alarming signals to the main parties (read Left and Congress) of the State.