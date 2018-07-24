  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: Congress has moved privilege notice against the Prime Minister
  • Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
  • Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
  • Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
  • Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
  • MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
  • J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
  • At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
  • Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
  • Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
Travel

Kerala News

Meesha has hurt Hindu sentiments: NSS

Covai Post Network

July 24, 2018

KOCHI: The Nair Service Society (NSS) has slammed writer-author Hareesh for hurting the sentiments of Hindu women in his novel Meesha.

Taking the Sangh Parivar’s side, the NSS said the book was an insult to the religion.

“The response would have been something else if a novel was written against any other religion,” NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair said.

“This is complete misuse of freedom of expression to test the tolerance level of Hindu women. The book has hurt Hindu sentiments and has brought shame to the State. It has only helped some political parties and outfits to exploit the situation,” he added.

Nair demanded an apology from the writer. “If he doesn’t the situation will turn ugly,” he said.

Sukumaran Nair’s statement assumes significance as the NSS has always toed the line of Left parties and the Congress. His current stand has brought cheers in the BJP camp and at the same time has sent alarming signals to the main parties (read Left and Congress) of the State.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿