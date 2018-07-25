Mohanlal to be chief guest at Kerala film award function

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Actor Mohanlal has confirmed his participation as the chief guest at the State film festival to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on August 8.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cultural Minister A K Balan talked to Mohanlal over phone last night. The official invitation is expected to be handed over to him today.

The actor thanked the government for its support to Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) and the film industry.

Popular actor Prakash Raj had kicked up controversy as he said he was in favour of Mohanlal attending the event.

Filmmaker Dr Biju, a jury member, is one of those who had campaigned against Mohanlal’s participation. Flaying Prakash Raj for changing his stand, Biju said Prakash Raj’s name was included in the list after taking permission from him.

Dr Biju said anyone who had joined the campaign against Mohanlal was free to quit the campaign anytime.

Over 100 actors, writers, journalists had sent a letter to the Chief Minister appealing him to not invite Mohanlal as the chief guest.

Mohanlal put himself in the firing range after he as the president of AMMA announced its decision to readmit crime accused actor Dileep in the outfit. The subsequent press conference he addressed also added fuel to the fire.