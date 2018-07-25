  • Download mobile app

25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • EPFO releases latest data that suggests that 44.75 lakh jobs were created from September 2017 till May 2018
  • Railway Minister granted sanction to prosecute officials involved in Lalu Prasad Yadav Chanakya hotel tender case
  • 2 Kerala cops have been awarded death sentence over the custodial death of a 13 year old
  • Posterboy of the Patidar community Hardik Patel has been held guilty by a Gujarat court in a rioting case pertaining to 2015
  • JUST IN: Lingayat have called for North Karnataka bandh on July 31st, demanding separate state
  • Massive TIMES NOW impact: Indigo grounds A320 Neo aircraft, takes action after engine failure reports
  • J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF guard post in Pulwama
  • More Congress to raise Mehul Choksi’s issue in the parliament
  • CBI writes to Antigua seeking information on Mehul Choksi
  • A blast took place in Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province as voting progressed in the General Elections 2018
Mohanlal to be chief guest at Kerala film award function

Covai Post Network

July 25, 2018

Kochi: Actor Mohanlal has confirmed his participation as the chief guest at the State film festival to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on August 8.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cultural Minister A K Balan talked to Mohanlal over phone last night. The official invitation is expected to be handed over to him today.

The actor thanked the government for its support to Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) and the film industry.

Popular actor Prakash Raj had kicked up controversy as he said he was in favour of Mohanlal attending the event.

Filmmaker Dr Biju, a jury member, is one of those who had campaigned against Mohanlal’s participation. Flaying Prakash Raj for changing his stand, Biju said Prakash Raj’s name was included in the list after taking permission from him.

Dr Biju said anyone who had joined the campaign against Mohanlal was free to quit the campaign anytime.

Over 100 actors, writers, journalists had sent a letter to the Chief Minister appealing him to not invite Mohanlal as the chief guest.

Mohanlal put himself in the firing range after he as the president of AMMA announced its decision to readmit crime accused actor Dileep in the outfit. The subsequent press conference he addressed also added fuel to the fire.

TCP's LGBT Pride

