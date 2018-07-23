  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
  • JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
  • Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
  • MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
  • UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
  • Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
  • After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
  • Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
  • Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
  • BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Travel

Kerala News

Move against Mohanlal as chief guest for award function

Covai Post Network

July 23, 2018

Kochi: In a concerted move against veteran actor Mohanlal, actors and others have appealed to the Kerala Chief Minister to remove the actor as chief guest in the State award function on August 8.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the actors, including Prakash Raj, Rima Kallingal and Geethu Mohandas and journalist Venkitesh Ramakrishnan have said the presence of Mohanlal will slight the actors who have won the awards.

There is no need for a chief guest when Chief Minister, Culture Minister and award winners were there, the protestors numbering 105 said.

The event is a recognition of artistes by the State and it should be held in a suitable ambience.

The demand comes in the wake of Mohanlal calling a press conference and trying to protect actor Dileep.

Director Dr Biju, a jury member, was the first person to contest the Left government’s decision to invite Mohanlal.

Bad days started for Mohanlal after he took over as the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA). Its decision to quash the expulsion of Dileep had triggered rift in the industry.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿