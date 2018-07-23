Move against Mohanlal as chief guest for award function

Covai Post Network

Kochi: In a concerted move against veteran actor Mohanlal, actors and others have appealed to the Kerala Chief Minister to remove the actor as chief guest in the State award function on August 8.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the actors, including Prakash Raj, Rima Kallingal and Geethu Mohandas and journalist Venkitesh Ramakrishnan have said the presence of Mohanlal will slight the actors who have won the awards.

There is no need for a chief guest when Chief Minister, Culture Minister and award winners were there, the protestors numbering 105 said.

The event is a recognition of artistes by the State and it should be held in a suitable ambience.

The demand comes in the wake of Mohanlal calling a press conference and trying to protect actor Dileep.

Director Dr Biju, a jury member, was the first person to contest the Left government’s decision to invite Mohanlal.

Bad days started for Mohanlal after he took over as the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA). Its decision to quash the expulsion of Dileep had triggered rift in the industry.