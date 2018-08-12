Nadigar Sangam offers Rs 5 lakh to Kerala flood relief

Covai Post Network

Kerala : South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) or Nadigar Sangham has offered Rs 5 lakh for flood relief in Kerala.

It has decided to give the amount to chief minister relief fund as first installment.

It was decided at meeting convened by Sangham President M Nassar at Chennai today.

Treasurer Karti, Committee members Pashupati, Sreeman, Ajay Ratnam, Manobala, Nalini, Sangeetha, Sonia and others attended.

Star siblings Surya and Karti have already contributed Rs 25 lakh under the banner of Agaram foundation of Surya. Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Hamal Hassan has also contributed Rs 25 lakh.

Actors Mamootty, Jayasuriya visited the affected areas in Kochi and promised all necessary help.