  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
  • Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
  • AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
  • Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
  • RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
  • DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
  • YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
  • Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
  • 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Travel

Kerala News

Newly married couple in Kerala allege SDPI threat, go missing

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2018

Kochi: In a shocking revelation, a newly married couple of different faith has accused SDPI of threatening to kill them at Attingal near Thiruvananthapuram.

Harrison Harris, a Christian and Shahana, a Muslim, were in love for a long time and got married a few days back.

They had posted the photo of their marriage on Facebook.

Soon after this they started getting calls from SDPI activists threatening to kill Harrison’s close relatives and the couple, they said in Facebook Live.

Harrison expressed fear that he might meet with the fate of Kevin who was allegedly abducted and later found dead a few days back.

Harrison said he was still a Christian and his wife a Muslim. They had decided to become life partners without any religious barriers.

Shahana said those threatening her husband were his relatives and wanted to know what business the SDPI had to interfere in their lives.

Meanwhile, Harrison’s father has lodged a man a complaint about his son missing.

Shahana’s mother also lodged a similar complaint about her daughter.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿