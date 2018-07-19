Newly married couple in Kerala allege SDPI threat, go missing

Covai Post Network

Kochi: In a shocking revelation, a newly married couple of different faith has accused SDPI of threatening to kill them at Attingal near Thiruvananthapuram.

Harrison Harris, a Christian and Shahana, a Muslim, were in love for a long time and got married a few days back.

They had posted the photo of their marriage on Facebook.

Soon after this they started getting calls from SDPI activists threatening to kill Harrison’s close relatives and the couple, they said in Facebook Live.

Harrison expressed fear that he might meet with the fate of Kevin who was allegedly abducted and later found dead a few days back.

Harrison said he was still a Christian and his wife a Muslim. They had decided to become life partners without any religious barriers.

Shahana said those threatening her husband were his relatives and wanted to know what business the SDPI had to interfere in their lives.

Meanwhile, Harrison’s father has lodged a man a complaint about his son missing.

Shahana’s mother also lodged a similar complaint about her daughter.