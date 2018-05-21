23 May 2018, Edition - 1044, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
- NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
- After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
- SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
- Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
- The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
Nipah virus claims 3 lives in Kozhikkide: Pinarayi
Covai Post Network
May 21, 2018
Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the mystery illness that claimed three lives in Kozhikode was due to nipah virus. The matter had been brought to the notice of the Central health department and WHO, he told reporters at Palakkad.
He said there was no cause for panic as all arrangements had been made to meet any contingency situation. Efforts were being made to create awareness among public. The Health Minister and other people’s representatives were engaged in awareness generation An alert had been sounded across the State, he said and assistance had also been sought from private hospitals.