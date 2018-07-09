  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
  • The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
  • Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
  • NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
  • A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
  • According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
  • Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
  • AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
Travel

Kerala News

No CBI probe into custodial death of Sreejit, says Kerala HC

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2018

Kochi: Kerala High Court today rejected plea seeking a CBI probe into the custodial death of Sreejit in Varapuzha near here.

Sreejit’s wife Akhila had sought CBI probe saying it was not proper for the state police to investigate a case in which it was the accused.

The prosecution said the investigation was being conducted in a flawless manner and there was no need for a probe by the central agency.

Sreejit was taken into custody under mistaken identity in connection with a tresspass and assault case and died in custody.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿