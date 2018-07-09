10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
- The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
- Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
- NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
- A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
- According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
- Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
- AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
No CBI probe into custodial death of Sreejit, says Kerala HC
Covai Post Network
July 9, 2018
Kochi: Kerala High Court today rejected plea seeking a CBI probe into the custodial death of Sreejit in Varapuzha near here.
Sreejit’s wife Akhila had sought CBI probe saying it was not proper for the state police to investigate a case in which it was the accused.
The prosecution said the investigation was being conducted in a flawless manner and there was no need for a probe by the central agency.
Sreejit was taken into custody under mistaken identity in connection with a tresspass and assault case and died in custody.