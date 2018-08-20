20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
- CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
- More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
- The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
- The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
- 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
- ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
- Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
No tax relief on flood relief goods from abroad
Covai Post Network
August 20, 2018
Kottayam: The Central Government has not offered tax relief to articles sent from abroad for flood victims.
Huge supplies have piled up in airports as the Centre has not responded to Kerala Government’s request to offer tax relief on such items.
The Centre had offered tax relief to Jammu and Kashmir and other States hit by flood in the past.
Meanwhile, the Centre expressed its inability to declare Kerala flood as national disaster.
There were technical hurdles in doing it, was the claim.