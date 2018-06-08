  • Download mobile app

08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

Opposition misinterpreting my comments: Kerala CM

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2018

KOTTAYAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that his remarks on the terror element were misinterpreted by the Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister said that he had referred to those supporting a terror accused Usman, 40, involved in burning of Tamil Nadu Government bus on September 9, 2005, protesting against indefinite detention of Abdul Nasser Madhani in connection with the 1998 Coimbatore serial blast case.

Usman, an NRI, was returning home for Ramadan holidays when he was beaten up by policemen in plain clothes and locked up in the Edathala police station near Aluva.

Many locals and politicians staged a protest outside the station.

The Opposition accused Pinarayi of describing people of Aluva having terror link which was denied by the Chief Minister.

