31 Jul 2018, Edition - 1113, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Vijay Mallya returns to UK court for extradition hearing
- On Imran khan’s purported invite to PM, sources in centre say that they’ll take the final decision after invite formally comes
- Hearing in SC on NRC, Advocate Indira Jaising raises issue of descendants, siblings being excluded from NRC
- BJP MLA Raja Singh incites violence, says ‘shoot all illegal immigrants’
- Maratha Stir: 5th suicide reported in Beed, Maharashtra
- After West Bengal, BJP demands NRC in Bihar
- Congress president Rahul Gandhi will to visit Kauvery Hospital in Chennai to enquire about DMK chief Karunanidhi’s health
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12
- Delhi Police arrests Congress IT Cell worker Chirag Patnaik on charges of sexual harassment
- NIA court convicts another accused in the Pak High Commission sponsored espionage case
Orange alert as Idukki dam level touches 2,395ft
Covai Post Network
July 31, 2018
Kochi: Orange alert has been sounded as water level in Idukki dam reached 2,395 ft against its full level of 2,403 ft.
The first alert was issued at 2,392 ft. The third and final one will be made at 2,399 ft.
The Kerala State Electricity Board is geared up to discharge from Cheruthoni dam.
Last time the dam was opened in October 1981 and later in 1992.