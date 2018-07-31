Orange alert as Idukki dam level touches 2,395ft

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Orange alert has been sounded as water level in Idukki dam reached 2,395 ft against its full level of 2,403 ft.

The first alert was issued at 2,392 ft. The third and final one will be made at 2,399 ft.

The Kerala State Electricity Board is geared up to discharge from Cheruthoni dam.

Last time the dam was opened in October 1981 and later in 1992.