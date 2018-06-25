  • Download mobile app

Over 12kg ganja seized in Ottapalam, one held

June 25, 2018

KOCHI: More than 12.5 kg ganja, worth Rs. 6 lakh, was seized during a raid at Ottapalam in Palakkad on Monday. One person was arrested in this connection.

According to sources, a police team led by Soranur Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Muralidharan, conducted raid at Ottapalam and seized the drug from one Suresh Kumar (38), a native of Theni in Tamil Nadu.

The raid was conducted on the orders of Palakkad District Police Chief Debesh Kumar Behera.

Police said Suresh would procure large quantity of ganja from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and keep it in Theni and Cumbum. “Based on the orders he would receive from the local agents in Kerala, he would bring the drug in small packets that would cost between Rs. 300 and 500,” they said and added that his target was mainly college students and migrant labourers from North India.

