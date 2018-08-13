13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
- Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
- SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
- Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
- Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
- A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
- Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
- J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Police deployed outside Jalandhar Bishop House, arrest likely soon
Covai Post Network
August 13, 2018
Kozhikode: Armed sleuths of Punjab police were deployed in front of the Bishop office in Jalandhar today ahead of questioning bishop Franco Mulakkal in connection with the rape of a nun.
There are reports that bishop would be arrested after questioning.
The roads leading to the office have been barricaded after faithfuls poured in large numbers to bishop’s office.
The Kerala police team have collected evidences from different individuals connected with the case.
There were also reports of the bishop seeking anticipatory bail from Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The Kerala Government has said there was sufficient ground for arrest of the bishop today.
This was stated by the director general of prosecution in Kerala High Court where a petition was filed by a Catholic outfit expressing concern over the delay in the arrest of the bishop.