Police failed to act on sexual abuse plaints, solar victim Sarita tell Pinarayi

Kochi: Solar case victim Sarita S Nair on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister accusing the police of not acting on her complaints of her being sexually abused by those in the previous government.

In a letter sent through a messenger, she said she had lodged complaints twice during the Congress-led United Democratic Front rule, but there was no action by the police as the accused were then part of the government. She requested that a special investigation team be formed to probe the cases.

The allegations are same as those made before the Justice Sivarajan Commission.The solar case surfaced in 2013 after an aggrieved person filed a complaint seeking redemption of money paid to Team Solar company floated by Sarita S Nair and murder-accused Biju Radakrishnan.

Sarita built good ties with the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and his office and used his official letter head to woo investors. Sarita was arrested for cheating investors and clients and her accusations against those in power became the turning point in the case.