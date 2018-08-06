Political intolerance growing in Kerala: Kovind

Covai Post Network

Kochi: President Ram Nath Kovind has said increasing political intolerance and murders in Kerala is cause for concern.Society and political dispensation should debate the matter seriously, he said at a seminar organised in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Kerala Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram.

The State was a model of tolerating all ideologies in the past.

The State had made much progress in social and cultural sectors. There is no space for violence in a democratic setup.

He said efforts should be made to create more jobs in the State.

He praised Keralites for proving their mettle across the globe.