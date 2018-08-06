06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
- DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
- Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
- MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
- Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
- PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
- Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
- BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
- Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
- Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Political intolerance growing in Kerala: Kovind
Covai Post Network
August 6, 2018
Kochi: President Ram Nath Kovind has said increasing political intolerance and murders in Kerala is cause for concern.Society and political dispensation should debate the matter seriously, he said at a seminar organised in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Kerala Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram.
The State was a model of tolerating all ideologies in the past.
The State had made much progress in social and cultural sectors. There is no space for violence in a democratic setup.
He said efforts should be made to create more jobs in the State.
He praised Keralites for proving their mettle across the globe.