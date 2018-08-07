07 Aug 2018, Edition - 1120, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect to DMK Patriarch M. Karunanidhi
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushes to Chennai to visit Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi
- Kauvery hospital has released a medical bulletin in which it has mentioned that Karunanidhi is extremely critical
- The mastermind of Bodh Gaya blast arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
- Bodh Gaya Blast: NIA arrests mastermind of blast in Karnataka
- Shiv Sena to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
- Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: CBI rejects discharge plea of former cop DG Vanzara
- J&K: 4 armymen martyred in Gurez ceasefire violation
- US President Donald Trump blamed ‘bad environmental laws’ for California wildfires
- Aircel-Maxis Case: Case adjourned till October 8 as ED/CBI seeks more time from court
President leaves after three-day Kerala tour
Covai Post Network
August 7, 2018
Kochi: President Ram Nath Kovind returned to the national capital after a three-day visit of Kerala.
After interaction with Kerala High Court judges, the President went to Thrissur where he inaugurated the centenary celebrations of St Thomas College.
He hailed the contributions of the missionaries in promoting education and healthcare in the country.
Later, he went Guruvayur by road. After offering prayers at the Sree Krishna temple and Siva temple at Mammiyoor, he returned to New Delhi.
Meanwhile, the special branch has started probe into a cop making public through WhatsApp the classified details of President’s movement.