President visits Thiruvananthapuram on a three day visit

Kochi: President Ramnath Govind arrived at Thiruvananthapuram today on a three day visit.

Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, among others received him.

He will attend a few programmes in the city today.

He will inaugurate the valedictory function of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the High Court of Kerala tomorrow morning.

He will leave for Thrissur where he will take part in centenary celebrations of St Thomas college on August 7. After that he will leave for Guruvayur from where he will return to Delhi.