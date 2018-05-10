11 May 2018, Edition - 1032, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The last major case he handled was Indian Premier League spot-fixing
- Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six-week bail on medical grounds
- After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
- Namaz Row: Authorities step in, attempt to defuse situation, 37 locations allotted for namaz, 76 Duty Magistrates deputed
- Pak provokes yet again, ceasefire violation in Poonch, targets innocent civilians, 20-year old killed in Pak firing
- A day after Congress released video, Cong to move poll panel, delegation to meet EC Officials at 10:30 AM
- 2 Khalistan Terrorists nabbed, men linked to Terror module, linked to killing of RSS workers, funded by overseas elements
- After Centre rejects recommendation, Collegium to decide on Justice Joseph, crucial Collegium meet to be held today
- Major setback for Congress, I-T raids Karnataka Cong neta’s aide, Satish Sail’s close aide raided
Probe on illegal construction of resort should be completed in 4 months: Court
Covai Post Network
May 10, 2018
Kottayam: The Vigilance court here has instructed that the probe against former state minister Thomas Chandy, pertaining to illegal road construction to his resort in Alappuzha, should be completed in four months.
The court ordered that the probe would be conducted under the court supervision.
The matter came up before the court after Yuva Janata Dal leader Subhash had filed a petition claiming that the existing investigation against Chandy was not effective.
The vigilance should report the progress report on the fifth working day of every month. There are two other cases pending against Chandy.