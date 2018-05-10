Probe on illegal construction of resort should be completed in 4 months: Court

Covai Post Network

Kottayam: The Vigilance court here has instructed that the probe against former state minister Thomas Chandy, pertaining to illegal road construction to his resort in Alappuzha, should be completed in four months.

The court ordered that the probe would be conducted under the court supervision.

The matter came up before the court after Yuva Janata Dal leader Subhash had filed a petition claiming that the existing investigation against Chandy was not effective.

The vigilance should report the progress report on the fifth working day of every month. There are two other cases pending against Chandy.