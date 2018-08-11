Probe team takes evidence from priests; Jalandhar bishop may be quizzed soon

Covai Post Network

The Kerala police team has taken evidence from four priests in Jalandhar diocese in connection with the alleged nun rape case.

They told the the police about problems the victim faced from bishop Franco Mulakkal.

The bishop is likely to be questioned later today, reports said.

He would be either summoned to the Punjab Armed Police office or the team would visit the Bishop House.

Evidence was collected from Missionaries of Charities mother superior Regina and various nuns from Gurdaspur and Ludhiana.

It has been over 45 days since the nun accused the bishop of raping her.

Jalandhar DCP Gurmeet Singh took stock of the situation after rumour spread that bishop had been arrested.

Vaikom DySP K Subhash is leading the police team.