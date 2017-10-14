Quack arrested in Ooty

Police arrested a quack running a clinic here.On complaints from people, police had asked the welfare department to look into the matter.
Inquiry revealed that JVG Jayaprakash, 50, who did not possess a medical degree, had been administering allopathy drugs to patients.Police also seized huge quantity of medicines from his clinic.
