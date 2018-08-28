  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
28 Aug 2018, Edition - 1141, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Congress has a habit of criticising everything, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
  • Hyderabad Court grants transit remand for Prof Varavara Rao to Pune
  • Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth ready for party launch, releases ‘Rule Book’ listing the guidelines for its member
  • Hyderabad Court grants transit remand for Prof Varavara Rao to Pune
  • HC stays transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Delhi High Court stays transit remand of Gautam Navlakha to Pune. He will be put under house arrest till the case is heard tomorrow
  • Newly appointed governors of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Modi
  • Habeas Corpus plea filed in Delhi HC challenging Gautam Navlakha’s arrest
  • Cops procure transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Maoist sympathiser Varavara Rao arrested
Travel

Kerala News

Rahul visits flood-affected areas, promises to form Ministry of Fishermen

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2018

KOCHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that his party, if voted to power, would have a Ministry of Fishermen.

“I will never make fake promises. This is my commitment. Fishermen, like farmers, have also helped in building the nation,” Rahul said, while addressing fishermen at Alappuzha.

“The Congress Government will study the problems and shortcomings faced by fishermen. We will certainly help you,” the Congress chief, who honoured the fishermen who saved thousands of people during the recent floods, said.

“Three thousand fishermen have saved 70,000 people in the last few days,” he said and urged the Coast Guard to seek their (fishermen) help during rescue missions.

Earlier, Rahul visited relief camps at Christian College in Chengannur and Ezhikkodu Colony in Pathanamthitta and interacted with the flood affected people.

The Congress chief would visit flood affected areas in Kozhikode and Wayanad on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿