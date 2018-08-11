Rain respite in Kerala, Idukki dam level drops; CM visits flood-hit areas

Covai Post Network

Water level in Idukki dam slumped by 1 ft during the last 24 hours ending this morning as rainfall decreased in catchment areas.

Water level had reached the maximum of 2401.76 ft against its full level of 2,403 ft and now fell to 2,400.72 at 1 pm.

Three of the four shutters of the Idamalayar dam have been closed. The remaining one is lifted to 1 meter.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and other officials conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

Pinarayi’s team could not land at Kattapana in Idukki due to inclement weather.

Later, he held a review meeting at Wayanad where he announced Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the persons killed in the flood.

Those who had lost their houses would get Rs 4 lakh while those losing land too Rs 10 lakh.

An amount of Rs 3,800 will be given to each member in relief camps. They would be given free ration. Medical camps would be opened soon.

The Government would offer free textbooks and duplicate certificates washed away in the flood.