14 Aug 2018, Edition - 1127, Tuesday

Kerala News

Rains trigger landslides in north Kerala, no damage reported

www.bfirst.in

August 14, 2018

Idukki/Malappuram/Kozhikode/Wayanad: Landslides caused by rains in northern districts of Kerala like Malappuram and Kozhikode on Monday gave some anxious moments, but there was no loss of life or property since these occurred in uninhabited areas.

In Kozhikode, heavy rain resulted in small landslides in the hilly areas at Thiruvambady while a partially damaged bridge in Munipuzha was washed away by gushing waters. Landslides were also reported from the interiors of Nilambur in Malappuram district even as authorities there were holding a meeting to review relief and rescue work.

The Chaliyar river was also swollen but things were said to be under control. A minor landslide occurred near the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad district, though no damage was reported. On Monday, people in some relief camps in Ernakulam and Thrissur returned to their homes.

Moderate rains were reported in Wayanad district, but those lodged in relief camps there and getting ready to return to their homes were asked by authorities to stay back as a precautionary measure.Roshy Augustine, an opposition lawmaker from Idukki, said that Monday had passed off without any major incident in the district.

“Water level in the Idukki dam has come down further to 2,397 feet, the lowest since Wednesday, though no decision has been taken to close its five sluices.

The water flowing down the Periyar river and its tributaries has not caused any fresh problems so far,” Augustine told IANS. The state Cabinet will meet on Tuesday in the state capital to take a decision on Idukki dam floodgates as well as other issues.

Eight of the 14 districts of Kerala have been affected by the monsoon, with thousands of persons displaced due to the downpour. Over three dozen persons have been killed, even as the defence forces were deployed for rescue and relief operations.

IANS

SOURCE : http://www.bfirst.in/whatsupnow/rains-trigger-landslides-in-north-kerala-no-damage-reported-508568

