07 Jul 2018, Edition - 1089, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: Six years after Nirbhaya gang-rape, legal process comes to an end. SC to pronounce its verdict on Monday
- Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Singapore on a three-day visit to attend the World Cities Summit
- Sixteen people have been injured when two private mini-buses collided head-on in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir
- BJP has only one agenda and that is, Vikas, Vikas and Vikas, says PM Modi
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar was caught on tape admonishing a scribe
- J&K: 1 civilian killed and several were injured in a terror strike in Kulgam
- The offenders should be booked, says Union Minister Jayant Sinha
- A car bombing in eastern Syria killed at least 18 people including 11 members of a US-backed force
- Tharoor’s counsel slams BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, says ‘Court must reject Swamy’s application’
- The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
Rajnath Singh visits Guruvayur temple
Covai Post Network
July 7, 2018
Kozhikode: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayur in the wee hours of today.
He witnessed ‘Nirmalyam’ ritual at 3.30 am and spent nearly half an hour in the temple precincts
Singh, who arrived in Kochi yesterday, camped at Sree Valsam guest house where he held meetings with state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan and district president A Nagesh.