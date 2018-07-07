Rajnath Singh visits Guruvayur temple

Covai Post Network

Kozhikode: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayur in the wee hours of today.

He witnessed ‘Nirmalyam’ ritual at 3.30 am and spent nearly half an hour in the temple precincts

Singh, who arrived in Kochi yesterday, camped at Sree Valsam guest house where he held meetings with state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan and district president A Nagesh.