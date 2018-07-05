  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Jul 2018, Edition - 1087, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been granted anticipatory bail by the Patiala House Court
Travel

Kerala News

Royal family turns down museum plan to display Padmanabha temple treasurers

Covai Post Network

July 5, 2018

Kochi: The Travancore Royal family has turned down the Centre’s suggestion to display the invaluable treasure of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in a museum outside the temple to attract global tourists.

The suggestion was made by Union Tourism Minister Alfons Kannanthanam during his meeting with the royal family the other day, a member of the family told a TV channel.

It was against traditional belief to take the invaluable treasure, presently kept in six underground chambers, outside the temple premises.

Alfons also met the Chief Minister in connection with setting up a Rs 300-crore museum.

The family was not against the State Government’s suggestion to exhibit the valuables inside the temple.

The issue of auditing the value of the treasure was before the Supreme Court and it was essential to get the court permission to do anything related to the treasure.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿