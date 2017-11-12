RSS worker hacked to death in temple town Guruvayur

Covai Post Network

Kochi: An RSS worker Anand, who was an accused in the murder of CPM activist Fazil, was murdered in the temple town of Guruvayur on Sunday.

Anand was traveling in his two wheeler when the assailants came in a car and rammed on his vehicle throwing him off. They later hacked him and escaped. Anand was taken to a private hospital in Chavakkad where he was declared dead.

Fazil was killed four years ago and Anand was arrested on charges of murder. Anand had come out on bail a few days back.