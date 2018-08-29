  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
29 Aug 2018, Edition - 1142, Wednesday

Travel

Kerala News

S. Rly to operate special train to Ernakulam

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2018

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate a special train to Ernakulam to cater to additional demand.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said with composition of one AC two-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, 12 sleeper coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, the Chennai-Ernakulam special fare train will leave Chennai Central at 8 p.m. on September 14 and reach Ernakulam at 8.45 a.m. the next day.

The train will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Ottapalam, Thrissur and Aluva.

In the return direction, Ernakulam-Chennai special fare train will leave Ernakulam at 7 p.m. on September 30 and reach Chennai Central at 7.20 a.m. the next day.

