Sabarimala closed to pilgrims on Aug 15 as Pamba in spate

Kozhikode: Pilgrims will not be allowed to visit Sabarimala shrine for the Niraputhari celebrations on August 15 as the Pamba river was overflowing menacingly.

The pilgrims are being blocked at different places and advised to return as holding of the pujas would be restricted to only a few priests, Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh told The Covai Post.

It was not possible to cross the Pamba to trek the Neelimala hill to reach the sannidhanam, he said. However, pilgrims would be allowed in once situation became safe.

Water had entered the warehouses storing jaggery and other puja articles. Comfort stations were submerged and not usable, sources in Travancore Dewaswom Board said.

Water through the river is flowing menacingly after release of water from Kakki, Aanathodu and Kochupampa dams.

According to the schedule of the Devaswom, the temple will open at 5 pm on August 14 and rituals would begin with the tantri performing the ashtadravya Ganapati homam the next morning.

The tantri and the melsanthi will perform niraputhari rituals on August 15 morning. Udayasthamanapuja, padipuja and pushpabhishekom will be the special rituals to be performed on August 15.

The temple will be closed after the athazhapuja in the evening.The temple will reopen at 5 pm on August 16 for the five-day monthly pujas on the first day of Malayalam month of Chingam that begins on August 17.

The Ayyappa temple will be closed on August 21 evening to reopen for the Onam festival on August 23 afternoon and the rituals will begin the next morning.

The Uthradasadya (feast) will be hosted after utchapuja at the Sannidhanam on August 24.

The temple will be closed after athazhapuja on August 27 evening.