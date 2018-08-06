  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
  • DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
  • Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
  • MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
  • Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
  • PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
  • Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
  • BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
  • Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
  • Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Travel

Kerala News

SC rejects anticipatory bail plea of priests in housewife rape case

Covai Post Network

August 6, 2018

Kochi: The Supreme Court has rejected anticipatory bail pleas of prime accused Christian priests Abraham Varghese and fourth accused Jaise K George in the housewife rape case.

The court directed them to surrender before a lower court at the earliest. The accused should file bail petitions only after that, the court said.

Opposing the bail plea, the housewife said the accused would blackmail her if they were given bail.

She said she had the video evidences against the accused.

The state government said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges. It was necessary to take them into police custody to get more evidence and conduct potency tests.

The government said the priests were having all the support of the community and could influence the witnesses.

Two other priests involved in the case were arrested by police and later secured bail.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿