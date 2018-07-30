30 Jul 2018, Edition - 1112, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- FIR filed against the Priest
- Both Nawaz Sharif and his doctor are admitted to the same ward in the hospital in Islamabad
- This is vote politics and election agenda, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
- Economic Offenses Court summons Chidambarams as they file plea seeking exemption from appearance
- TDP MPs protesting at the parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- TMC gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, to raise NRC issue
- DMK president M Karunanidhi was taken to the Kauvery Hospital at 1:30 am on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure
- 27 passenger trains were cancelled while 7 were diverted due to closure of Yamuna bridge
- Emmerson Mnangagwa served as the vice president in Robert Mugabe’s government
- IRCTC Hotel Case: Special Court takes cognizance, summons issued to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav
Sreedharan Pillai to head Kerala BJP
Covai Post Network
July 30, 2018
Kochi: BJP has appointed P S Sreedharan Pillai as president of BJP unit in Kerala.
This was announced by party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi. This is the second innings of Sreedharan.
There were several contenders, including K Surendran, P K Krishnadas, A N Radhakrishnan and M T Ramesh.