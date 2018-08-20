20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
- CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
- More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
- The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
- The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
- 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
- ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
- Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Student Swaha in Payyannur to donate 1 acre for flood relief
Covai Post Network
August 20, 2018
Kochi: A Plus One student Swaha of Shenoy Memorial School in Payyanur in Kannur has decided to donate one acre for flood relief.
Swaha and her younger brother Brahma asked: “Should we not do something when people are suffering due to flood?”
In their letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, they said the land was their ancestral property.
This went viral on social media. Their father Sankaran said he had no objection to the decision of his children.
The land worth Rs 50 lakh would be used to rehabilitate flood victims who had lost everything.
Kannur Collector Meer Mohammed Ali said there were some technical hurdles which would be removed soon.