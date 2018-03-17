17 Mar 2018, Edition - 977, Saturday
- The Congress and other political parties have been alleging that EVMs tampered during polls and demanding reintroduction of the ballot paper system of voting.
- J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari sings praises for Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani | Bukhari: Geelani is a very big leader and my stature is too small
- Pro-Khalistan terrorist convicted of killing former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh does not regreat his action, says his lawyer.
- MS Dhoni all praise for Nepal after it was granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
- Mohammed Shami issues clarification on wife’s ‘rape’ allegations
- According to reports, a Bangladesh player broke the glass while celebrating the team’s win over Sri Lanka in the T20I Nidahas Trophy tri-series.
- 43-year-old Tara had earlier confessed to his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh in 1995.
- Delhi: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) busts big drug racket.
- 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Pune | Arrested nationals said to have terror links | Accused have links with Al Qaeda affiliate | ATS to probe their terror links
- Modi and his associates allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent LOUs of PNB
Three teachers booked for assaulting students celebrating Holi on campus
Covai Post Network
March 17, 2018
Kottayam: Three teachers were among those booked under non-bailable offence for allegedly assaulting and inflicting injuries on some students of Farooq College in Kozhikkode.
Nishad, Shajir and Younis were the teachers among those against whom FIR was registered under various provisions of IPC. They would be arrested in the coming days in connection with the investigation, police said.
Six undergraduate students who suffered injuries are recuperating while condition of one is serious. Some of the students were celebrating Holi on Thursday when they were allegedly assaulted by teachers and non-teaching staff on the ground that celebrating of Holi was not allowed as people nearby had requested not to make sound due to board examination.
The college reportedly initiated disciplinary action against some students for organising the celebration on the campus.