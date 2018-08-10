11 Aug 2018, Edition - 1124, Saturday
- Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
- Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
- SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
- Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
- ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
- Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
- Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Tourists rescued from resort near Munnar
Covai Post Network
August 10, 2018
Kochi: Four Russians and two Americans were rescued by the army from a blacklisted resort in Pallivasal in Munnar today.
The two adults and their two children from Russia and a couple from the US were facing threat of getting crushed in possible landslide.
The Russians were taken out through a parallel road as they wanted to rush to Kumarakom in Kottayam.
The US couple were willing to wait and were taken out through normal route. They proceeded to Maramon in Pathanamthitta.
There were natives of Saudi Arabia, Singapore among 54 people staying in the resort.