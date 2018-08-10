Tourists rescued from resort near Munnar

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Four Russians and two Americans were rescued by the army from a blacklisted resort in Pallivasal in Munnar today.

The two adults and their two children from Russia and a couple from the US were facing threat of getting crushed in possible landslide.

The Russians were taken out through a parallel road as they wanted to rush to Kumarakom in Kottayam.

The US couple were willing to wait and were taken out through normal route. They proceeded to Maramon in Pathanamthitta.

There were natives of Saudi Arabia, Singapore among 54 people staying in the resort.