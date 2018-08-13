13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
- Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
- SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
- Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
- Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
- A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
- Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
- J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Two Christian priests held in housewife rape case
Covai Post Network
August 13, 2018
Kozhikode: Two Christian priests accused of sexually abusing a housewife were arrested today.
Fourth accused Jaise K George and prime accused Abraham Varghese were arrested after the Supreme Court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas recently.
The arrest of Jaise was recorded at the crime branch office Kollam and that of Abraham at Tiruvalla Crime branch.
Today was the last date for the surrender of the priests.
Two other priests had surrendered a few days back after Kerala High Court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas.
The house wife had accused Abraham Varghese of raping her numerous times since she was 16. He promised to marry her but ditched her and married another woman. Even after his marriage he abused her under coercion. His abuse continued even after she got married to another person by blackmailing her.
The three other priests who she approached for helped also abused her by blackmailing her.