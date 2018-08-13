Two Christian priests held in housewife rape case

Covai Post Network

Kozhikode: Two Christian priests accused of sexually abusing a housewife were arrested today.

Fourth accused Jaise K George and prime accused Abraham Varghese were arrested after the Supreme Court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas recently.

The arrest of Jaise was recorded at the crime branch office Kollam and that of Abraham at Tiruvalla Crime branch.

Today was the last date for the surrender of the priests.

Two other priests had surrendered a few days back after Kerala High Court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas.

The house wife had accused Abraham Varghese of raping her numerous times since she was 16. He promised to marry her but ditched her and married another woman. Even after his marriage he abused her under coercion. His abuse continued even after she got married to another person by blackmailing her.

The three other priests who she approached for helped also abused her by blackmailing her.