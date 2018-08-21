21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sri Lalji Tandon has been appointed as the new governor of Bihar
- 3 more people arrested by ATS in Aurangabad in connection to Sachin Andure
- Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir
- London Court denies bail to Dawood’s aide Jabir Moti
- Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
- J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
- Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
- SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
- Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
- Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
UAE pledges Rs. 700 crore for Kerala
Covai Post Network
August 21, 2018
KOCHI: The United Arab Emirates has announced Rs. 700 crore aid to Kerala, that has been struggling following heavy downpour and the floods.
Disclosing this to mediapersons, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for the timely assistance.
“The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan informed this to Lulu Group chief M.A. Yusuf Ali, who called on him to wish for Bakrid” he said.
“The assistance gives us strength and it shows that the international community is with us at the time of disaster,” the Chief Minister said.