Violence reported during hartal in Kerala

Violence and stone pelting were reported from various parts of the State where the Congress had called for a hartal on Monday.

While Government buses were operated with police escort, private buses were off the roads and shops were forced to close down. Attendance at the Government offices was thin, while most of the private offices remained closed.Most of the shopping malls including Lulu, Oberon, Central were closed.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses came to the rescue of tourists who were stranded in Munnar and Thekkady. Cab operators too made several trips from the tourist spots to Cumbum and Theni. However, people had to shell out more money to reach their destination.Kochi Metro operated its usual services that brought relief to the public

Thanking the people for making the hartal a grand success, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the hartal was in protest against the anti-people policies of the Central and State Governments and the rising fuel prices.