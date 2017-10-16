16 Oct 2017, Edition - 825, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Violence reported during hartal in Kerala

October 16, 2017
Violence and stone pelting were reported from various parts of the State where the Congress had called for a hartal on Monday.

While Government buses were operated with police escort, private buses were off the roads and shops were forced to close down. Attendance at the Government offices was thin, while most of the private offices remained closed.Most of the shopping malls including Lulu, Oberon, Central were closed.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses came to the rescue of tourists who were stranded in Munnar and Thekkady. Cab operators too made several trips from the tourist spots to Cumbum and Theni. However, people had to shell out more money to reach their destination.Kochi Metro operated its usual services that brought relief to the public

Thanking the people for making the hartal a grand success, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the hartal was in protest against the anti-people policies of the Central and State Governments and the rising fuel prices.

