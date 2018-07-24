VS demands Bishop Mulakkal’s arrest

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: Former Chief Minister and senior Communist leader V.S. Achuthanahdan has demanded the immediate arrest of Franco Mulakkal, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, who is alleged to have sexually abused a nun.

In a letter to Director-General of Police Loknath Behra, Achuthanandan said the nun continued to work under the Bishop and is under fear.

“There should be no delay in arresting the Bishop,” he said in his letter.

In her complaint against Franco Mulakkal, the nun alleged that he raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in 2014. She also said he raped her 13 times in two years. The nun belonged to an institution that functions under the Jalandhar Diocese.

An FIR has been registered against the Bishop and a 114-page statement has been taken from the nun.