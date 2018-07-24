24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday
- JUST IN: Congress has moved privilege notice against the Prime Minister
- Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
- Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
- Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
- Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
- MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
- J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
- At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
- Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
- Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
VS demands Bishop Mulakkal’s arrest
Covai Post Network
July 24, 2018
KOCHI: Former Chief Minister and senior Communist leader V.S. Achuthanahdan has demanded the immediate arrest of Franco Mulakkal, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, who is alleged to have sexually abused a nun.
In a letter to Director-General of Police Loknath Behra, Achuthanandan said the nun continued to work under the Bishop and is under fear.
“There should be no delay in arresting the Bishop,” he said in his letter.
In her complaint against Franco Mulakkal, the nun alleged that he raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in 2014. She also said he raped her 13 times in two years. The nun belonged to an institution that functions under the Jalandhar Diocese.
An FIR has been registered against the Bishop and a 114-page statement has been taken from the nun.