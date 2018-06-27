VS flays AMMA for revoking Dileep’s suspension

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: Former Chief Minister and veteran CPI-M leader V.S. Achuthanandan criticised the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for its decision to revoke the suspension of actor Dileep, who is an accused in a sexual assault case involving a female actor.

“The association has failed to protect the interest of the victim, who has boldly quit the body,” Achuthanandan said.

Lauding the four artistes who have quit the organisation, State unit chief of CPI Kanam Rajendran said they (actors) have registered their protest ‘in a democratic manner’.

“I had opposed the way the association has been functioning. Ten years ago I raised my voice against the expulsion of veteran actor Tilakan from the association. Not a single person supported me. But I was able to get compensation for the actor,” he said.

Meanwhile, Member of the Assembly T.V. Balaram urged the ruling LDF to intervene in the matter as most of AMMA members owe their allegiance to the Left.