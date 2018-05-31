  • Download mobile app

01 Jun 2018, Edition - 1053, Friday

Youth succumbs to Nipah in Kozhikkide

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2018

Kottayam: A youth Rashin, 25, died after contracting Nipah virus at Kozhikode on Thursday.

Two persons died yesterday. A total of 17 persons had died in the district of which 16 had been confirmed of contracting the virus. Sample could not be taken from one person and it was not possible to know whether he was affected with Nipah.

One person confirmed to be infected with the virus is undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College. Two persons with suspected Nipah virus are also under treatment.

